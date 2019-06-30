PBC Commissioners Set to Decide on Needle Exchange Program

The Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners plans to decide this Tuesday whether the county should start a needle exchange program.

Governor DeSantis signed a bill last week that allows counties to partner with private entities to provide free, sterile syringes to injection drug users.

However, the final law does not permit counties to fund the programs using tax dollars.

Melissa McKinlay, County Commissioner for District 6, tells our news partner, CBS12, that she expects the measure to pass.

“Our community is literally dying because they don’t have access to a 7 cent syringe,” says Justin Kunzelman, co-founder of Rebel Recovery Florida, a drug rehab organization in West Palm Beach.

Dirty needles, which are often shared by injection drug users who cannot afford medical care, sometimes spread blood-borne diseases like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis B and C.

Kunzelman explains, “After the first use, the tip of syringe gets dull, it gets burs on it. Reusing that syringe, one, opens the community up to the spread of infectious disease and two, further injures the person using it.”

Kunzelman also wants to see the county make access to drugs like naloxone and narcan, which help to stop an overdose, easier.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association previously opposed elements of the bill in the legislature, and other law enforcement groups worry that it may condone illegal activity.

Palm Beach County had about 380 deaths from opioids in 2018. Of those, 21 percent were tied to heroin, according to the county medical examiner.