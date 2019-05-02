PBC Judge Orders Patriot’s Bob Kraft to Appear in Court

A Palm Beach County judge said he will require NFL owner Robert Kraft to appear in a Palm Beach County courtroom later this month on two misdemeanor prostitution charges.

The judge set a May 27 trial date and a calendar call May 21 and Judge Hanser says he wants Kraft to show up for that.

Judge Leonard Hanser’s decision to require Kraft’s court appearance came at the conclusion of two-and-a half days of testimony in Kraft’s motion to suppress the surreptitiously recorded video evidence.

Kraft’s attorneys maintain the video was illegally obtained. Judge Hanser said he will rule later on Kraft’s motion to have the video suppressed.