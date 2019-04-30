PBC Judge Seals Racy Video from Jupiter Day Spa, For Now

Surveillance video from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa will not be released for now.

Monday a Palm Beach County judge sealed videos that allegedly show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men receiving sex services at the day spa in Jupiter, Florida. The judge ruled the videos pose what he called a “serious and imminent threat to the administration of justice.”

There’s a list of conditions that would allow for the release of the videos. They include when charges are dropped, when plea deals are reached, or when juries are sworn in on each case.

The judge decided to temporarily seal all video and audio recordings gathered by police in the prostitution case against 39-year-old Lei Wang, the manager of the spa. This follows information that video from inside the spa had been leaked and was being shopped around.

Defense lawyers argued that releasing the video could affect their chance at a fair trial and is simply not necessary.

Defense attorneys also believe Jupiter police did not have sufficient grounds to obtain that video and are hoping it will be thrown out of trial as well.