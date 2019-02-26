PBC Jury to Hear Opening Arguments in Nouman Raja Manslaughter Trial

Attorneys in the long-awaited Nouman Raja manslaughter trail are expected to deliver their opening arguments Tuesday.

The jury for four men and two women was finally seated in the trial of the fired Florida police officer who is charged with the fatal 2015 shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Prosecutors are expected to tell jurors that former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja’s actions made 31-year-old Corey Jones confuse him for a robber and pull his legally possessed handgun, causing Raja to shoot him.

Raja was working in plain clothes when he drove his unmarked white van the wrong way up a darkened Interstate 95 onramp.

Prosecutors say an audiotape show Raja, 41, never identified himself as a police officer.

Raja’s defense attorney will argue that he fired at Jones, who was armed, in self defense based on the Florida Stand Your Ground law.