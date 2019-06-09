PBC Neighborhood On Alert for Dangerous Nile Monitor Lizards

Resident in one Palm Beach County community are on the lookout for some unwanted and dangerous visitors.

People in Lake Clarke Shores are on high alert, after the University of Florida put up flyers warning of Nile monitor lizard sightings in that area.

It is of concern because the lizards, which can grow longer than five feet, can eat small pets. They are known to have breeding populations in Lee, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. They have also been observed in Broward County.

Wildlife officials believe those populations were founded by escaped or released pets that originated in Africa.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the lizards are not usually aggressive towards humans, although they will get aggressive when they feel threatened. The FWC is working with UF to find and remove the lizards from the area.

They typically have very sharp teeth and extremely strong jaws.

Anyone who sees one of the lizards is asked to call 1-888-IVEGOT1.