PBC Resident Charged in Weapons Smuggling Case

A Palm Beach County resident has been charged with participating in a massive weapons smuggling operation to Argentina and other parts of South America.

According to federal court records filed in Miami, 47-year-old Cristian German Barrera is charged with violating arms export laws. He allegedly helped ship thousands of AR-15 rifle parts to Argentina.

A criminal complaint has already charged 60-year-old John James Peterson and 67-year-old Brunella Zuppone, both of Miami, with having key roles in the smuggling scheme.

Barrera has a bail hearing set for this week in Miami federal court.

Homeland Security Investigations officials say the probe led them to seize 52 AR-15 assault rifles, 189 other long weapons, 156 handguns, 30,000 rounds of ammunition and $110,000 in cash.