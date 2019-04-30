PBC substitute teacher accused of taking pictures of women in FAU bathrooms

A former substitute teacher with the Palm Beach County School District is accused of taking pictures of women in the restroom at Florida Atlantic University.

Friday, police arrested a 26-year-old man following an anonymous call to Campus security.

Following the call campus security arrived at the College of Business, and found Che Cunningham in the women’s restroom.

Police asked Cunningham to unlock his phone, which contained photos of women in bathroom stalls on campus.

Police said they took his phone as he tried to delete the images.

Cunningham has since been terminated from the pool of substitute teachers, according to a district spokeswoman.

He faces a charge of video voyeurism and remains at the Palm Beach County jail.