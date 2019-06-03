PBSO Investigates Murder of Jenna Jacobsen after Bones are Identified

PBSO deputies say the bones found in Lantana have been identified as missing 20-year-old Jenna Jacobsen who was last seen in April in Lake Worth Beach. Deputies found the bones last week on Lantana Road near I-95.


 

According to the medical examiner the manner of Jenna’s death is undetermined, but her death is considered a homicide.

SHARE