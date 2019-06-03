PBSO Investigates Murder of Jenna Jacobsen after Bones are Identified

PBSO deputies say the bones found in Lantana have been identified as missing 20-year-old Jenna Jacobsen who was last seen in April in Lake Worth Beach. Deputies found the bones last week on Lantana Road near I-95.

Tragic Update: Bones discovered last week in Lantana positively id'd as those of 20 yo Jenna Jacobsen – reported missing by father back in late April. Cause of death – "undetermined." NOW @PBCountySheriff needs your help #RETWEET – homicide investigation https://t.co/sC5gf6Mhv4 pic.twitter.com/khJxzH7s70 — PaulCBS12 (@PaulCBS12) June 2, 2019





According to the medical examiner the manner of Jenna’s death is undetermined, but her death is considered a homicide.