Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to find the person who spray painted a politically-motivated profanity on the back of a man’s truck.

Officials believe the action happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, off Ladson Terrace in Lake Worth.

Although numerous vehicles parked in driveways had yellow spray paint on them, only the truck had a profane, anti-Trump message.

Police and residents are reviewing security camera video in order to identify the perpetrator(s).