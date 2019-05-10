PBSO: Person of Interest Detained in Boca Dumpster Baby Case

Officials at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say they have detained a “person of interest” in the case of a newborn who was found in a Boca Raton dumpster on Wednesday.

They added that the newborn girl was likely born earlier on Wednesday, and her umbilical cord was still attached.

A PBSO spokesperson says the child weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces, is either African-American or Hispanic, and seems to be doing well.

Detectives have developed a “person of interest”. The “person of interest” has been detained and taken to a local hospital for medical clearance. Once cleared, she will be transported to PBSO, Special Investigations Division, to be interviewed further. https://t.co/xzqKYEEXqc — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 9, 2019

Two people who were walking in the Boca Entrada Apartment complex area at about 9 a.m. Wednesday heard the baby crying near the dumpster.

This is a developing story.