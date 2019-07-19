PBSO: Sheriff Orders Investigation into Claims Epstein had Sex During Work Release

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the handling or mishandling of the work-release program for Jeffrey Epstein, the Palm Beach financier and convicted sex offender who now faces federal sex trafficking charges.

The sheriff’s office internal affairs will look into what happened during Epstein’s 2008 12-hour a day for six days a week work-release and whether any deputies violated any policy such as allowing him to be driven to his home rather than his office.

An attorney for a woman who claimed she had sex with Epstein as a teen, said another witness claimed Epstein had sex while on work release at his office building in West Palm Beach, a claim initially disputed by the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Bradshaw takes these matters very seriously and wants to determine if any actions taken by the deputies assigned to monitor Epstein during his work release program violated any agency rules and regulations, during the time he was on PBSO work release program,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “All aspects of the matter will be fully investigated to ensure total transparency and accountability.”

In the wake of the new investigation, Alex Acosta resigned as President Trump’s Secretary of Labor. The Miami Herald reported Acosta brokered the secret deal in 2008 that allowed Epstein to plead guilty on two state prostitution charges, serve 13 months in jail, mostly on work release, register as a sex offender, but avoid more serious federal charges. A federal judge later ruled the Epstein agreement was illegal because victims were not made aware of it.