PBSO: Woman lied about home invasion, sold boyfriend’s gun for drugs

A Boynton Beach woman is facing grand theft charges after police say she made up a story about a home invasion and traded her boyfriend’s gun for heroin.

Bobbijean Truempy was arrested Thursday after reporting a false home invasion to police.

The 47-year-old told police a black man forced her back into the apartment at gunpoint and made her open a safe where her boyfriend kept a gun before stealing the weapon.

However, her story kept changing when deputies questioned her about the alleged incident.

Truempy’s boyfriend reported her to police saying she had a drug problem and that she was the only person who knew where he kept the gun.

When confronted Truempy admitted to deputies that she traded the gun for drugs to a drug dealer named “Hammer” in Lake Worth, Tuesday.

Truempy told police she made up the story because she did not want her boyfriend to get mad at her, according to the arrest report.

The suspect’s boyfriend has pressed charges against her.

Truempy is free on bond and faces an additional charge of giving false information to law enforcement.