PBSO: Woman Threatened Us on Facebook

A local woman is in jail for threatening the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

Deputies arrested 66-year-old Jill Hoffman for posting a numerous threatening comments using the alias “Michael R Reed.”

According to the arrest report, comments made on a post regarding the recent death of K9 Cigo blamed the Sheriff’s office for the dog’s murder.

Deputies say Hoffman commented more than 100 times as “Michael R. Reed.”

One comment reads, “How about building yourselves coffins and jumping in them. You’re going to need them,” in response to a post about a deputy building a North Pole mailbox for local children.

In another post that announced the K9’s memorial service location, she wrote, “great venue for a mass shooting. You don’t have the sense you were born with.”

Deputies have charged Hoffman with making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

She is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Sunday, January 13, and is currently being held without bond.