Pedestrian dies after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers

Officials in Oakland Park are currently investigating the death of a man they say was struck by two drivers who then left the scene of the accident.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am Saturday at the 1800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to the report, the pedestrian used a designated crosswalk to walk from north to south along the boulevard. He then entered the eastbound lanes of Oakland Park and then walked north where he stood near a median. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle heading west in the far left lane.

The driver of that vehicle believed to be driving a Mazda 6 sedan made between 2009 and 2011, left the scene. The victim was then struck by another driver in a Honda Civic.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Investigators were able to locate the driver of the Honda Civic who is now cooperating with police, however, they are still searching for the first driver.

While it was reported that the force of the impact knocked the victim out of his shoes, officials also reported that excessive speed was not considered a factor in the crash.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).