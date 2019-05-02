Pelosi: ‘Barr lied to Congress, thats a crime’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi alleged on Thursday that Attorney General William “lied to Congress” during a hearing.

That’s a crime,” Pelosi said, though she did not specify the comment to which she was referring.

She also swiped at President Trump citing that he nor Barr are above the law.

The allegation comes as tension between Democrats and the attorney general continues to escalate.

Democrats have criticized Barr over his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, his refusal to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, and the Justice Department’s unwillingness to release the full, unredacted Mueller report.

Pelosi’s comments on Thursday, are reportedly in connection to “contradictory” statements made by Barr.

Last month, the attorney general reportedly said he was not aware of any concerns that Mueller’s investigators might have expressed about his four-page summary of Mueller’s findings.

However, this week it was revealed that Mueller wrote to the attorney general saying he was worried that Barr’s summary “threatens to undermine, public confidence” in the Russia probe.

In the letter, Mueller also said Barr’s memo “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the investigation.

Both statements appear to contradict what Barr said, last month.

The escalation continued Thursday when a reporter asked Pelosi if Barr should go to jail in which she responded: “The Committee will act upon how we proceed.”

The Department of Justice responded to Pelosi’s accusations Thursday with the following statement.

“Speaker Pelosi’s baseless attack on the attorney general is reckless, irresponsible, and false,” said Kerri Kupec, a DOJ spokeswoman.