Pelosi Pulls the Plug on State of the Union

In a major power struggle today President Trump let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi know that the State of the Union speech “is on” despite the government shutdown.

To which Pelosi fired back that the State of the Union is canceled.

President Trump responded that Pelosi doesn’t want to hear the truth. Trump said the cancellation is a “great blotch” a “horrible mark” on the country and that such a move has never been made in the history of the country. Trump called the Democrat party has become dangerous and “radicalized.” Trump left open the option to give the speech in a different location.

But Pelosi makes the final call, and fired back in a letter to Trump saying she would not consider what’s known as a “concurrent resolution,” which is needed to allow the use of the chamber for the State of the Union.

“I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the president’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened,” Pelosi wrote in the letter to Trump.

Pelosi added that she looks forward to welcoming Trump to the House “on a mutually agreeable date for this address when government has been opened.”

Reacting to Pelosi’s letter, Trump told reporters at the White House, “The State of the Union speech has been canceled because she doesn’t want to hear the truth. She’s afraid of the truth.”

In a letter to Pelosi, Trump said that he will be at the Capitol next Tuesday night to deliver the annual State of the Union address accepting Pelosi’s original invitation and plans to fulfill that obligation.

Pelosi recently asked Trump to postpone the speech until after the partial government shutdown is resolved. Trump’s letter also plays down Pelosi’s concerns about security as the shutdown drags on.