Pelosi: “The President of the United States is Engaged in a Cover-Up”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced after heading out of a meeting with other Congressional Democrats about a possible impeachment investigation that…

“We do believe that it’s important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the President of the united states, and we believe the President of the united states is engaged in a cover-up.”

JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi: “We believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up” https://t.co/zj7GEXb6zI pic.twitter.com/IDajhMc9An — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2019

Pelosi did not comment on whether Democrats are proceeding with impeachment hearings nor did she explain what President Trump is allegedly covering up.

The House Speaker has been cool on impeachment, preferring aggressive investigations and oversight of Trump and his administration.