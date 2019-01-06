Pentagon Chief of Staff Sweeney Resigns

Kevin Sweeney has resigned as Pentagon chief of staff, just over two weeks after Defense Secretary James Mattis also resigned due to differences with President Trump over the removal of troops from Syria.

In a statement posted on the Department of Defense website on Saturday night, Sweeney stated, “I’ve decided the time is right to return to the private sector. It has been an honor to serve again alongside the men and women of the Department of Defense.”

However, a knowledgeable source told CNN that the White House forced Sweeney to leave.

On Sunday, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan tweeted:

1 of 2: I greatly appreciate Kevin Sweeney’s service to our nation, first as a Navy officer of more than 30 years, and then as the Chief of Staff for the Secretary of Defense for the past two years. — Acting SecDef Pat Shanahan (@DepSecDef) January 6, 2019

2 of 2: As he steps down to reenter the private sector, we’re going to miss him here in the Pentagon. We know great things are in store for him and his family. — Acting SecDef Pat Shanahan (@DepSecDef) January 6, 2019

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White also announced her resignation last month amid an internal Defense Department investigation alleged conduct issues centering around misuse of staff for personal reasons.

President Trump told reporters over the weekend that he is in no rush to name replacements. He said, “Well, I’m in no hurry. I have acting (administration officials). And my actings are doing really great.”