Pentagon identifies two soldiers killed in Afghanistan

The Pentagon has identified two soldiers who died in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, 32, and Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, died due to injuries from a small arms fire during combat operations in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan Province.

Riley, from Heilbronn, Germany, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado.

Johnston, from Trumansburg, New York, was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood, Texas.

Riley first joined the Army in 2006 and awards include the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal.

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that two service members were killed in Afghanistan, but did not disclose the names due to the Defense Department policy which prevents releasing the identity of those killed in action until 24 hours after next of kin is notified.