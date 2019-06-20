Pentagon: Iran Shoots Down U.S. Drone in Unprovoked Attack

The Pentagon holds a news conference after Iran shoot down a U.S. naval drone in Persian Gulf region.

According to the Pentagon, the US drone was flying in international air space and was shot down in an unprovoked attack.

Pentagon Statement on Iran

The White House just held a meeting right now about escalating tensions with Iran.

Earlier today, Trump tweeted Iran made a “very big mistake!” by shooting down an unarmed U.S. Navy drone.

Central Command says a U.S. drone was shot down in international airspace above the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran claims the drone was in Iranian airspace on a spying mission. U.S. Defense officials have said this was an “unprovoked attack.”