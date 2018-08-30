PETA Asks Maine for Permission to Honor Dead Lobsters

PETA wants to erect a five-foot granite memorial on the site of a truck crash in Maine last week that left thousands of lobsters dead.

It’s estimated that around 4,500 lobsters died after a box truck hydroplaned and overturned along a roadside in Brunswick.

PETA’s proposed to the state highway department that a 5-foot tombstone be placed where lobsters spilled and died after a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick last week.

PETA suggests the epitaph read, “In memory of the lobsters who suffered and died at this spot August 2018, Try Vegan, PETA.”

PETA wants to build a 5-foot tombstone where lobsters may have died after a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick last week: https://t.co/fo3NN46YkW pic.twitter.com/fBkvqxYmns — CBS 13 News (@WGME) August 29, 2018

What do you think, over the top or not? Will the state of Maine approve the marker? Would this marker persuade some people to go vegan? Could you give up lobster?

