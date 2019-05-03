Peterson to Commission: I’m Not to Blame for Parkland

Former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson says in a 14-page report that he was improperly blamed for last year’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and that he acted appropriately that day as the school’s resource officer.

In the document, which he sent to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, Peterson says he is not a “coward,” as the commission’s report asserts.

He also says that he followed the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s training and policies on how to handle an active shooter situation and that his actions were “consistent with the training I had received for the past 30 years.” Peterson also claims that he did not know the gunshots were coming from the school’s 1200 building.

Peterson adds, “I assessed the situation and acted accordingly to the real-time intelligence I assessed on the scene.”

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who serves as chairman of the MSD Commission, says Peterson’s rebuttal is a “fairy tale.” He adds that Peterson refused to appear before the commission when he was subpoenaed, then accused it of being one-sided.

According to Gualtieri, “It makes me mad. The reason why is he continues to engage in this self-serving rhetoric. He needs to take responsibility for his actions. He needs to fess up.”

The commission says there is “overwhelming evidence that Deputy Peterson knew that the gunshots were coming from within or within the immediate area of Building 12” and that there is no evidence that he “attempted to investigate the source of the gunshots.” It adds that Peterson “retreated to an area of safety.”

Peterson asked that the commission add his rebuttal to its full report, to which Gualtieri says, “absolutely not.”

The former deputy’s rebuttal also asserts:

— He was “not given any information whatsoever by BSO communications” about the situation as it was happening.

— He called a Code Red to lock down the campus, as the MSD Commission’s report says he did not.

— He took control of the shooting scene and secured the school’s perimeter “to safeguard the public from entering.”

— He gave classroom keys to police officers who arrived and relayed information to first responders.

— He collected “critical information” about the shooter’s identity and where he had gone, and provided it to first responders.

Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Rausch told investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that he saw Peterson in the back of the agency’s “Bearcat” armored vehicle the day of the massacre.

Rausch said, “I know he was distraught and they were just trying to let him sit in the air conditioning and — and hang out. He looked like flustered. Um, I don’t remember any specific mannerisms that he did. I just remember seeing him flustered and just, you know — he was — apparently he needed to sit down and have a drink of water, sit in the A/C.”

In its initial report, released last January, the commission said that Peterson was “derelict in his duty” and could have “engage(d) Cruz and mitigate(d) further harm to others.”

The commission also found that Peterson had a “hiding place” at the base of a stairwell, and that he stayed there for nearly 48 minutes.