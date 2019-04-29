Petition calls for teacher’s firing after she wrote ‘absolutely pathetic’ on student’s assignment

The parent of a second grader has taken to social media in frustration after he says his son’s teacher has been rude to him and his son all year long, even at one point writing ‘absolutely pathetic’ on one of his son’s assignments.

Chris Piland of Pennsylvania posted a photo of one of his son’s assignments on Facebook Tuesday asking for advice on how to detail with the teacher.

In the photo, the teacher writes “Absolutely pathetic. He answered 13 in 3 min[utes]! Sad,” on an incomplete timed math assignment.

Piland goes on to say:

“My son Kamdyn’s teacher has been so rude to him and myself all year he comes home with this and I am beyond frustrated that someone would write this on a childs (sic) work such great motivation,” in the post.

Since the image was posted on Tuesday, it has gone viral and inspired an online petition demanding that the teacher be fired.

So far the petition has garnered 8,000 signatures, however, others believe that while teacher’s words were harsh, she was just doing her job.

The school’s superintendent Rose Minniti told reporters that she has spoken to the teacher and has since launched an investigation. She warns, however, that the outcome of the situation will be based on facts and not what has only been shown on social media.