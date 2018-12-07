Petition to Play SpongeBob “Sweet Victory” at Superbowl

Over 800 thousand people have signed a petition to have the NFL play “Sweet Victory” during the Superbowl Halftime Show. The petition was started in honor of Stephen Hillenburg, who was the creator of SpongeBob SqaurePants and passed away November 26th to ALS at the young age of 57. The Sweet Victory song was performed at the Bubble Bowl, which was SpongeBob’s version of the Super Bowl. Want to sign the petition? You can here! https://www.change.org/p/nfl-have-sweet-victory-performed-at-the-super-bowl