PGA of America leaving Palm Beach Gardens to Texas

The PGA of America is leaving Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and moving to Frisco, Texas to a $520 million development that will include a 500-room hotel, a massive conference center, and two golf courses.

The official announcement came Tuesday evening after months of speculation.

“The leaders of Palm Beach County have been highly valued partners,” said Darrell Crall, PGA of America’s Chief Operating Officer to CBS12 on Tuesday. “They’ve provided significant opportunities for us. It really was a matter of picking the best of multiple good options.”

According to the PGA of America, an agreement to relocate about 120 jobs to Frisco has been put in place and is set for 2021 or early 2022 at the earliest.

Adding, that nearly 100 jobs will remain in Palm Beach County.

“Certainly the PGA brand will still live in Palm Beach County,” Crall told CBS12. “Some would say Palm Beach County is the unofficial golf capital of the world.”

However, it is likely going to bring major championships back to Texas.

The deal allows Texas to host two PGA Championships, two KPMG Women’s PGA Championships and potentially a Ryder Cup in the next few years.

The new headquarter’s economic impact is expected to be more than $2.5 billion over the next 20 years.