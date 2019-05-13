Phase II of the Clematis Streetscape project set to begin today

Phase two of the Clematis remodeling street project is set to begin today.

County leaders and developers are expected to conduct the groundbreaking around 9:00 am Monday and construction on the project is expected to begin shortly after.

Phase two of the project will take place along the 200 block of Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach and will include wider sidewalks, more shade trees, and more room for bicyclist.

“We’re excited to break ground on Phase II of the Clematis Streetscape project,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “When complete, this project—with wider sidewalks, more shade trees, and more room for bicyclists– will make one of our City’s most visited and most popular streets even more attractive to visitors and economic development, which is in line with my vision of creating a community of opportunity for all in our city. This project is a first step toward ushering in a renaissance, of sorts, along Clematis Street, which means only great things for our downtown.”

The project will also include narrower traffic lanes and a curbless street design.

As far as traffic in the area is concerned project coordinators are saying they have learned from the Phase one of the project and will work to ease construction disruption for both visitors and businesses.

“With the launch of Phase II of Clematis Streetscape, we are taking our learnings from Phase I to make noticeable improvements to ease the construction phase,” said Allison Justice, Deputy Director, West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

Construction on Downtown West Palm Beach began in 2018 with upgrades to the 300 block of Clematis Street. Phase two will tackle the 200 and 100 blocks. Some parts of the 100 block will remain open until as late as August. According to the city:

South side of 100 block will remain open to vehicle traffic until early August;

South side of 100 block is scheduled to be completed in early December;

North side of 100 block will remain open to vehicle traffic until late June;

North side of 100 block is scheduled to be completed by late October;

200 block is scheduled to be completed by October 31 or sooner.

All construction is expected to wrap up in December.