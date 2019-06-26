Photo of dead migrant father, toddler near US border sparks outcry

On Monday, authorities found Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria dead at a river near the U.S. border.

In the photo, the father is seen lying face down in at Rio Grande River near Brownsville, Texas, with his toddler daughter’s arm around his neck.

Police say Martínez was attempting to cross over to the U.S. side of the river with his family when the tragedy occurred.

According to reports, the father first carried his daughter to the other side before returning for her mother, Tania Vanessa Avalos.

Sadly, it is reported that Valeria jumped into the water to follow her father and that both were fatally swept away into the current when he was attempting to rescue her.

The heartbreaking photo has sparked national outcry as US Democrats and Republicans remain at odds on how to handle the immigration crisis.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer addressed the tragedy Wednesday morning on the Senate floor.

How could you look at the @AP's picture of a Salvadoran father and daughter and not understand that these are human beings, fleeing violence and persecution, willing to risk a perilous—sometimes fatal—journey in search of a better life? https://t.co/nyy7twkPUx — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 26, 2019

Top Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin who is on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, also spoke out about the immigration crisis on Wednesday.

“I realize tragedies occur in this country, all over the world. I don’t want to see another picture like that on the U.S. border,” said Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. “I hope that picture alone with catalyze this Congress, this Senate, this committee to do something.”

The viral photo comes after reports that over 300 children are being forced to live in unsanitary conditions at a Texas Border Patrol station.

Tuesday, acting director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection John Sanders announced his resignation in the wake up of the breaking news.

