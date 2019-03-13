“Pigcasso” the Painting Pig Is The Star Of South African Animal Sanctuary

A South African pig saved from the slaughterhouse actually paints colorful masterpieces.

She’s dubbed Pigcasso and lives at an animal sanctuary farm.

The sow apparently loves painting on canvas with a paintbrush and she swings her head back and forth to create bright and colorful pieces.

Pigcasso’s work is bringing home the bacon too. Her pieces sell for an average of $1600.

Her art has even landed her a collaboration with watchmaker Swatch.