Pipe Bomber Charged at First Court Appearance

Authorities have formally charged the man, who is suspected of mailing at least 14 pipe bombs to those who have been vocal about their opposition to President Trump.

56-year-old Cesar Sayoc appeared in court Monday afternoon for the first time since being arrested by authorities Friday in Plantation, Florida.

During the hearing, Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers. The Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres also set up a pretrial detention hearing and status conference on Sayoc’s removal to New York where he is originally from, for Friday.

Daniel Aaronson who representing Sayoc told the media that his client is “innocent until proven guilty.”

As of Friday authorities have intercepted 14 bombs that Sayoc reportedly sent through the mail, not including a bomb that was sent to CNN Monday and intercepted at an off-site screening facility.