Pirro’s Fox News Show Missing After Muslim Remarks; Trump Chimes In

Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro’s show did not air this week, days after she made comments questioning U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar about why she was wearing a Muslim head covering.

Pirro’s show, called “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” was replaced by other programming on Saturday evening. In addition, Fox News’ schedule for next weekend does not include the show.

Fox News executives have “strongly condemned” her commentary on Omar, who is a first-term representative from Minnesota. The host asked on-air whether Omar’s wearing of the hijab was “indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is in itself antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?”

President Trump is chiming in on the matter with these posts:

Officials say that Pirro’s views do not reflect those of the network and they have addressed the issue with their host, but have not said when or if her show would return.

