Pirro’s Fox News Show Missing After Muslim Remarks; Trump Chimes In

Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro’s show did not air this week, days after she made comments questioning U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar about why she was wearing a Muslim head covering.

Pirro’s show, called “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” was replaced by other programming on Saturday evening. In addition, Fox News’ schedule for next weekend does not include the show.

Fox News executives have “strongly condemned” her commentary on Omar, who is a first-term representative from Minnesota. The host asked on-air whether Omar’s wearing of the hijab was “indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is in itself antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?”

President Trump is chiming in on the matter with these posts:

….to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Officials say that Pirro’s views do not reflect those of the network and they have addressed the issue with their host, but have not said when or if her show would return.