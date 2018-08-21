Plane carrying famous rapper Post Malone Makes Emergency Landing

A plane carrying rapper Post Malone and 15 others made an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 was en route to London Luton Airport in the United Kingdom when the pilot realized shortly after takeoff that the two front tires had blown.

This Gulfstream IV departed TEB several hours ago, blowing 2 tires in the process. It was originally bound for Luton Airport near London. It is reported to have #PostMalone onboard. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rBbgMVu5tE — NYCAviation (@NYCAviation) August 21, 2018

The jet circled the New York area for about four hours in attempts to burn off fuel in order to safely make an emergency landing with two flat front tires. The pilot ultimately landed the plane safely Tuesday afternoon without incident.

The pilot initially attempted to go back to the airport in New Jersey, where officials prepared for the landing by lining a runway with fire trucks and ambulances.

However, the plane was later diverted inorder to burn off 3700 gallons of fuel onboard.

Post Malone is a famous rapper known for the tattoos on his face who took home an award for song of the year for his hit “Rockstar” at Monday nights VMA’s.

Update: Around 4 p.m. it was reported that the plane carrying Post Malone successfully made an emergency landing.

