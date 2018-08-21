Plane carrying famous rapper Post Malone to make emergency landing

A small jet, carrying sixteen passengers one who is said to be famous rapper Post Malone, is attempting to make an emergency landing, according to reports.

This Gulfstream IV departed TEB several hours ago, blowing 2 tires in the process. It was originally bound for Luton Airport near London. It is reported to have #PostMalone onboard. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rBbgMVu5tE — NYCAviation (@NYCAviation) August 21, 2018

The jet has reportedly been circling the New York area for about four hours in attempts to make an emergency landing after two of the aircraft’s tires blew out during take-off, Tuesday morning.

The aircraft, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The pilot initially attempted to go back to the airport in New Jersey, where officials prepared for the landing by lining a runway with fire trucks and ambulances.

However, the plane was later diverted, according to reports.

The plane which has 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn was ordered to remain in the air to burn the fuel for a safer landing, according to reports.

Post Malone is a famous rapper known for the tattoos on his face who took home an award for song of the year for his hit “Rockstar” at Monday nights VMA’s.

Update: Around 4 p.m. it was reported that the plane carrying Post Malone successfully made an emergency landing.

