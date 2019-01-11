Plane Carrying Gov. DeSantis Forced to Make Emergency Landing

The plane carrying Governor DeSantis to South Florida where he is expected to announce his decision regarding Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, has been forced to make an emergency landing.

According to the report, the plane began to experience mechanical issues and was forced to land in Pinellas County.

All board including Gov. DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief of Staff Shane Strum, and three members of the executive staff are reported to be fine, however, the emergency landing has pushed the press conference back at least 90 minutes. The new time is set for 4:30 pm.

A source told the Sun-Sentinel that Sheriff Israel may be suspended and replaced by former Coral Springs Police Sgt. Gregory Tony. Tony is expected to attend the news conference.

Israel came under fire due to the handling of the Stoneman Douglas mass-shooting that left 17 dead and several others injured.

While news reports that Israel expects to be suspending from his position, it has also been said that Israel and his attorney plan to sue to get his job back.