Plane Crashes in Sugarcane Field

Two people were flying in a single-engine plane when it crashed on Monday in the western Palm Beach County city of South Bay. The occupants on the plane were both uninjured.

According to local fire rescue, the plane crashed along South U.S. Highway 27 near Hacienda Okeelanta. Fire rescue said the investigation will be handled by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

