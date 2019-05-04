Plane crashes into Jacksonville river

Late Friday night, a Boeing 737 arriving from a naval station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off the runway into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.

Officials did not say what caused the plane to leave the runway.

