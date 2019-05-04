Plane crashes into Jacksonville river

Late Friday night, a Boeing 737 arriving from a naval station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off the runway into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Officials did not say what caused the plane to leave the runway.