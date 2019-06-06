Plastic Bag Causes Rare Whale to Die in Fort Pierce

A rare whale beached itself in Fort Pierce as a result of ingesting plastic trash that kept the whale from being able to eat. Researchers at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute say the plastic in its gut caused the whale to starve to death.

Adam Schaefer, an epidemiologist, conducted the necropsy.

“It’s a larger [plastic] bag. But, it was folded up within the stomach and blocking the esophagus,” Schaefer said. “So essentially, the animal starved, which is why it was so emaciated.”

A kayaker discovered the 11-foot, 600-pound, young, female beaked whale beached in the mangroves near the Fort Pierce Inlet Sunday.

Beaked whales, according to FAU Harbor Branch Institute, are occasionally found along the coast of North America, typically in the Gulf Stream.

They are one of the least known groups of mammals because of their deep water, offshore habitat.

Population estimates for Beaked whales are not recorded because they are rarely seen.

For a Beaked whale to be stranded in Florida waters is very unusual, according to experts at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.