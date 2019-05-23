Plastic hose pulled from dolphins stomach in Fort Myers

A plastic shower hose was pulled from a dolphins stomach in Fort Myers.

On Friday, the seven-foot long male dolphin washed ashore Fort Myers Beach in Big Carlos Pass, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FCC discovered the plastic item in the animal’s stomach during an autopsy.

The FWC will have samples collected from the dolphin analyzed to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the second stranded dolphin to be found in the area with a belly full of garbage in a month.

A baby female rough-toothed dolphin had a piece of a balloon and two plastic bags in its stomach at in late April.

The dolphin was found emaciated and in poor health, and biologists decided to “humanely euthanize” it.