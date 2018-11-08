Police: 12 Killed at California Bar including Sheriff Sergeant, Shooter Dead

The gunman armed with an “Uzi-style weapon,” opened fire in a California country bar during “College Night” killing 12 including a police officer. The shooter is dead.

Law enforcement in Thousand Oaks say he was killed inside the Borderline Bar and Grill, where at least 12 people were shot and killed not including the gunman.

The Ventura County sheriff, Geoff Dean, said there were “multiple other victims of different levels of injuries.” His voice cracking, he identified the slain sheriff’s deputy as Ron Helus.

Sgt. Ron Helus had been on the force for 29 years and was one of the first officers on the scene in response to 911 calls of shots fired.

He was looking to retire in the “next year or so,” Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.

He said that when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, the suspect had already died.

There are multiple fatalities and authorities say at least a dozen others have been injured.

The sheriff added that Thousand Oaks “is considered one of the safest cities in the country.”

The shooting at the popular country and western venue came just over a year after 58 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas when Stephen Paddock opened fire from a high-rise hotel room.