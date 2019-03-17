Police: 6-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Self

Police in Miami Gardens say that a 6-year-old boy died after finding a loaded handgun and shooting himself in the head.

Miami Gardens Police officer Carolyn Frasier says the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday morning at a home along Northwest 27th Court, where the child was with two caregivers inside a home. His parents were not present at the time.

Under Florida law, gun owners are required to take reasonable steps to ensure that firearms are not accessible by children ages 15 or under. Frasier reiterated that point, saying, “If you have a gun, we are asking that you abide by the state laws and secure your weapons.”

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle tweeted:

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted:

Frasier added that the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been charged.

