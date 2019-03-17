Police: 6-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Self

Police in Miami Gardens say that a 6-year-old boy died after finding a loaded handgun and shooting himself in the head.

Miami Gardens Police officer Carolyn Frasier says the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday morning at a home along Northwest 27th Court, where the child was with two caregivers inside a home. His parents were not present at the time.

Under Florida law, gun owners are required to take reasonable steps to ensure that firearms are not accessible by children ages 15 or under. Frasier reiterated that point, saying, “If you have a gun, we are asking that you abide by the state laws and secure your weapons.”

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle tweeted:

Another preventable & senseless gun tragedy in our community. A 6 year old child found a loaded gun in his home & apparently shot himself. He has passed away. My thoughts & prayers are with his young soul & loved ones. #SecureYourGun #GunLocksSaveLives — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) March 16, 2019

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted:

Heartbreakingly unacceptable and entirely preventable. Early reports confirm one of our 6-year-old students accidentally shot himself in the head; an older child witnessed it. What will it take for adults to secure their guns? How much more heartache? When is it finally #Enough?! — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 16, 2019

Frasier added that the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been charged.