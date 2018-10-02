Police: 81 year-old Man Tried to Buy a Young Girl From Her Mom at Florida Walmart

(Photo: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say an 81-year-old attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother for $200,000 at a Walmart in Port Orange, Florida.

Hellmuth Kolb was arrested and charged with simple battery and false imprisonment, however, he is now out on bond.

The child’s mother, Tracy Nigh, says her daughter was very upset when she told her that Kolb was out of jail on bail.

Nigh says she was sitting with her daughter on a bench inside the Walmart when Kolb approached, asked if she was married and started bidding on her daughter.

Nigh said she got up to leave, but Kolb grabbed her daughter and kissed her wrist. An arrest report says Nigh left with her daughter and alerted store security.

Authorities say the exchange was caught on camera and Kolb was identified through his credit card transaction and social media, where another woman described a similar experience.

Nigh said she hopes other families who have had similar experiences will come forward.

It’s unclear if Kolb has a lawyer.

