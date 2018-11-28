Police Are Searching for Armed Robbers in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place overnight. According to officials, three men entered a store along Circle K at approximately 3:30am on Wednesday morning. Authorities said that one of the men took out a gun in front of a clerk, while another man went behind the counter and took money and lottery tickets. A customer happened to walk into the store during the time of the robbery and the robber with the handgun followed behind him and stole his wallet, cell phone and keys.

The first armed robber is described as 5’6”-5’8″ wearing a gray hooded shirt, a white t-shirt over it, blue denim shorts with rips on the front and compression shorts underneath. The man is also said to have worn black sneakers with white soles and a gray hat. The second armed robber is between 6′-6’3″ with a beard and mustache. He wore a green hooded shirt with MIAMI across the front of the shirt and black ripped jeans. The third man is about 6′ tall and has a long goatee. Police say he was wearing a black hooded shirt with a camouflage skull on the back, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Chris Bentley at (772) 873-6524 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.