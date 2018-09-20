Thursday, about two dozen protesters opposing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were arrested outside the offices of key Republican senators.

Twenty-three ‘activists’ were removed from the Dirksen Senate Office Building for unlawful demonstration activities after protesting at the office of Republican Bob Corker of Tennessee.

According to a spokeswoman for the Capitol Police, all of the protestors were charged under a D.C. law that forbids protesters from crowding and obstructing hallways and passageways.

The protesters also demonstrated in offices for Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, and Susan Collins of Maine, who is considered a pivotal vote on the Trump nominee.

Click here to learn more.

The post Police arrest almost 2 dozen Kavanaugh protestors appeared first on 850 WFTL.