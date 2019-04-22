Police arrest man after he set 10 separate fires in the Miami area

Officials in Miami’s Little Havana say they have Baker Acted a man who set at least 10 separate fires in the neighborhood.

The first of the fires was located Monday around 4:00 am along Southwest Sixth Court and Fifth Street. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units reported that a recycling bin had been set on fire just a few feet away from a vehicle.

As officials put out that fire, they then found a dumpster had been set on fire just a few blocks down the road near Southwest Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue. Officials then put out that fire and then were alerted to another fire.

It was reported that fire officials spent much of the morning putting out small fires in a 3-block radius of the neighborhood until authorities were able to capture the suspect who was starting the fires.

While information regarding the man’s identity was not released, authorities did report that they detained the man while they wait to review surveillance video and have since Baker Acted him.