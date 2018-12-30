Police Arrest Man Headed to Church to “Fulfill Prophecy”

Police officers in San Antonio, Texas are breathing a sigh of relief.

According to a Facebook post, they arrested a man on Sunday who told them he was headed to a church with a gun in order to “fulfill what he called a prophecy.”

An officer noticed that the man, identified as 33-year-old Tony Albert, was wearing tactical style clothing and a surgical face shield. Additionally, he had a loaded gun with extra ammunition.

Albert was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana as well as possession of a firearm.

