Police Arrest Miami Man Who Killed his Wife and Daughter

After an extensive manhunt, authorities were able to locate and capture the suspect who killed both his wife and young daughter wife and young daughter, and attempted to kill his adult daughter.

According to the report, Noel Chambers was located along the 500 block of Northwest 199th Street Tuesday around 6:00 pm, after several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters at Station No. 38 recognized him and called the police.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Chambers had been on the run from police for several days after killing both his wife and his 10-year-old daughter with a machete inside their apartment and attempting to kill his older daughter. The older daughter, however, survived the attack and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Several reports say Chambers attacked his family because his wife told him she was living him on her birthday.

He is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

