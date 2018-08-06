Police: Bystander Who Wounded Florida Shooter Lawfully Armed
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 9:04 AM

No charges are being filed against a bystander who shot a man who opened fire at a weekend back-to-school event in Titusville, Florida.
Police say a man who had been involved in a fistfight at a Peace in the City rally earlier in the day returned late Saturday afternoon and began shooting.
He was critically wounded by the bystander, who police say was lawfully carrying a firearm.


Some 150 adults and children were present, but no one else was injured. Names of the shooter and the bystander, who was legally armed, have not been released.

