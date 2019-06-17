Police cruiser crashes into tree after colliding with other vehicle

Authorities in Miami are currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash that caused a police cruiser to crash into a tree.

The incident occurred Monday morning along Northeast 175th Street and 19th Avenue in North Miami Beach.

Not much is know about the cause of the crash at this time, however, authorities are reporting that the officer collided with another vehicle and that the impact of the crash caused the cruiser to strike a tree.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.