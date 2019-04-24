Police: Driver Deliberately Ran Over Eight People

Eight people are recovering from their injuries in Northern California after police say a driver apparently “deliberately drove into them.”

Police in Sunnyvale say the driver plowed into the victims while they were waiting to cross the street Tuesday night.

The car then crashed into a tree and the driver, an adult male, was taken into custody.

It’s unclear whether the driver knew any of the victims. Investigators are looking into a possible motive, and whether alcohol or drugs played a role.

Witnesses tell police the driver didn’t try to stop or avoid the collision.

The youngest victim is reportedly 13-years-old. There has been no update yet on their conditions.