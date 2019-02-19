Police Find 50 Dogs and Body inside Palm Beach Gardens Home

Fifty dogs were found neglected and living in dirty conditions inside a Palm Beach home where a man was also found dead Monday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check and found the man’s body and the dogs.

That’s when they discovered a dead puppy inside, along with the 50 neglected dogs.

“Some of them were pregnant,” according to a neighbor. “Some of them had just given birth to a litter.”

Animal Control said a majority of the dogs have severe skin conditions.

They are now safe at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League could not confirm if or when the animals will be up for adoption.

They are expected to provide new information Tuesday morning.