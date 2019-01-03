Police ID man who drove Ferrari into Palm Beach Inlet

Police have identified the man who drove his Ferrari into the Palm Beach Inlet last week.

The driver is 48-year-old James A. Mucciaccio Jr. of Deerfield Beach, according to the Palm Beach Police Department.

Mucciaccio was traveling north on N. Ocean Blvd in Palm Beach when he drove off the roadway and through an open gate.

He then parked his car on the dock at the Palm Beach Inlet and tried reversing the vehicle before deliberately driving off the end of the pier, according to the police report.

The car went into the water and sunk to the bottom of the inlet.

The Palm Beach Police Department Dive Team retrieved the vehicle from the bottom of the lake.

Mucciacio was checked for injuries and cleared, his motive for the crash is unknown at this time.